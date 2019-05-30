English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Haryana MP Krishan Pal Gurjar Named MoS in New Cabinet
The legislator beat former three-term MP Avtar Singh Bhadana of Congress from Faridabad by over 6.44 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections.
File photo of Krishan Pal Gurjar. (Facebook)
New Delhi: Krishan Pal Gurjar, former Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, was sworn in as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet on Thursday.
Gurjar is another MP from Haryana who crossed his own victory vote margin in defeating his immediate opponent: from about 41% in 2014 to about 48% in 2019. He beat former three-term MP Avtar Singh Bhadana of Congress from Faridabad by over 4.66 lakh votes in 2014 and by over 6.44 lakh votes in 2019.
Gurjar was elected as a councillor on a BJP ticket in 1994 and became the party’s state minister. He became the MLA from Mewla Maharajpur constituency of Haryana in 1996. He was minister for transport in the Bansi Lal government from 1969 to 1999. He has also served as the BJP state president for Haryana.
Gurjar holds a bachelors’ degree from P Jawahar Lal Nehru Government University in Faridabad and an LLB degree from Meerut University. In his election affidavit, he declared assets worth over Rs 10 crore.
Gurjar was elected as a councillor on a BJP ticket in 1994 and became the party's state minister. He became the MLA from Mewla Maharajpur constituency of Haryana in 1996. He was minister for transport in the Bansi Lal government from 1969 to 1999. He has also served as the BJP state president for Haryana.
Gurjar holds a bachelors' degree from P Jawahar Lal Nehru Government University in Faridabad and an LLB degree from Meerut University. In his election affidavit, he declared assets worth over Rs 10 crore.

