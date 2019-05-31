Haryana MP Krishan Pal Gurjar Retained as MoS in Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Krishan Pal Gurjar, former Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, has retained the same position in the newly formed Modi cabinet.Gurjar is another MP from Haryana who crossed his own victory vote margin in defeating his immediate opponent: from about 41% in 2014 to about 48% in 2019. He beat former three-term MP Avtar Singh Bhadana of Congress from Faridabad by over 4.66 lakh votes in 2014 and by over 6.44 lakh votes in 2019.Gurjar was elected as a councillor on a BJP ticket in 1994 and became the party’s state minister. He became the MLA from Mewla Maharajpur constituency of Haryana in 1996. He was minister for transport in the Bansi Lal government from 1969 to 1999. He has also served as the BJP state president for Haryana.Gurjar holds a bachelors’ degree from P Jawahar Lal Nehru Government University in Faridabad and an LLB degree from Meerut University. In his election affidavit, he declared assets worth over Rs 10 crore.