Haryana MP Krishan Pal Gurjar Retained as MoS in Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Haryana MP Krishan Pal Gurjar Retained as MoS in Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
The legislator beat former three-term MP Avtar Singh Bhadana of Congress from Faridabad by over 6.44 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections.
File photo of Krishan Pal Gurjar. (Facebook)
Loading...
New Delhi: Krishan Pal Gurjar, former Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, has retained the same position in the newly formed Modi cabinet.
Gurjar is another MP from Haryana who crossed his own victory vote margin in defeating his immediate opponent: from about 41% in 2014 to about 48% in 2019. He beat former three-term MP Avtar Singh Bhadana of Congress from Faridabad by over 4.66 lakh votes in 2014 and by over 6.44 lakh votes in 2019.
Gurjar was elected as a councillor on a BJP ticket in 1994 and became the party’s state minister. He became the MLA from Mewla Maharajpur constituency of Haryana in 1996. He was minister for transport in the Bansi Lal government from 1969 to 1999. He has also served as the BJP state president for Haryana.
Gurjar holds a bachelors’ degree from P Jawahar Lal Nehru Government University in Faridabad and an LLB degree from Meerut University. In his election affidavit, he declared assets worth over Rs 10 crore.
Gurjar is another MP from Haryana who crossed his own victory vote margin in defeating his immediate opponent: from about 41% in 2014 to about 48% in 2019. He beat former three-term MP Avtar Singh Bhadana of Congress from Faridabad by over 4.66 lakh votes in 2014 and by over 6.44 lakh votes in 2019.
Gurjar was elected as a councillor on a BJP ticket in 1994 and became the party’s state minister. He became the MLA from Mewla Maharajpur constituency of Haryana in 1996. He was minister for transport in the Bansi Lal government from 1969 to 1999. He has also served as the BJP state president for Haryana.
Gurjar holds a bachelors’ degree from P Jawahar Lal Nehru Government University in Faridabad and an LLB degree from Meerut University. In his election affidavit, he declared assets worth over Rs 10 crore.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- iOS 13 First Look Screenshots: System-Wide Dark Mode, New Reminders App and More
- IAF's Flight Lt. Mohana Singh Becomes First Woman to Fly Hawk Advanced Fighter Jet
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results