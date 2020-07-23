Haryana to Enact Law to Reserve 50% Seats For Women in Panchayats: Deputy CM

The BJP-JJP government in Haryana will bring in a bill in the next Vidhan Sabha session for reserving 50 percent seats for women in Panchayati Raj Institutions, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said here on Thursday. Chautala, who is also the minister for Industries, Rural Development and Panchayats, said the state government has been taking adequate steps for ensuring maximum participation of women in PRIs and the society.

To give 50 percent reservation to women in Panchayats, we will bring in a Bill in the next Vidhan Sabha session, Chautala told a news conference here during which he also dwelt upon various steps of the state government for making Haryana a preferred industrial destination. The JJP leader said a scooty (two-wheeler) will be given to 100 women who have done outstanding work in villages. The beneficiaries will include 30 women sarpanches, 10 Zila Parishad members, 20 Block Samitis' members besides 40 other women associated with PRIs.

He also said the government will soon amend the relevant law to provide for opening up of non-cultivable tracts of land of over 500 acres under any Gram Panchayat for industrial development. This will not only help villages generate revenue but the industries too would flourish and generate employment.

Asked about the state government's decision to temporarily stop the registration of land transfer deeds in the state, he said the government had come across some loopholes in the registration process which needed to be set right. The new registration process being developed by the government would remove those loopholes, besides simplifying the entire process for the benefit of the common people, he said.

He said the revenue department officials are conducting re-verification of loopholes.When the registration process is simpler, it will benefit common people and that is why we are digitizing the entire process. Within 24 hours, they will get all details over their e-mail, he said.

He also said in the registration process stamping of over Rs 100 will be in e-mode. Chautala said at a recent state Cabinet meeting, a proposal had been cleared for bringing an ordinance to reserve 75 percent of private-sector jobs in Haryana for local candidates.

The government had also given nod to amend the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 and the Factories Act, 1948 to provide for some relief to industries and factories amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the state's new industrial policy, the 'Haryana Enterprises Promotion Policy-2020, would be announced next month.

Promising a congenial industrial climate to investors, Chautala said the state intends to be at the top by next year in 'Ease of Doing Business' rankings, moving a ladder ahead from its present second spot. He said the present BJP-JJP dispensation has been taking several steps to ensure a congenial atmosphere for investors to invest in Haryana.

With the government promoting the establishment of industrial clusters in all 22 districts, he said, We will have industrial clusters according to the strength of a particular area in a particular industry. Replying to a question, he said the government has enough land bank and added around 17,000 acres are available.

Asked if companies like Maruti Suzuki were looking for an expansion in the state, Chautala said the government has been discussing with them what more it can offer them in this regard. The government can look into any land requirement by companies, close to their existing facilities in Gurgaon district, for their expansion, he added.

He said Haryana can emerge as an IT hub like what Greater Noida has become for mobile phones. Touching upon another issue, he said the expansion of road network in eight districts of the state has been approved and 83 roads will be built at a cost of Rs 383.58 crore by December.

These districts are Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Jind, Karnal, Mewat, Rohtak, Sirsa and Yamunanagar, he said. He also said it has been targeted that more than 200 tonnes of plastic waste will be collected by Panchayat Department and given to the PWD for use in road construction under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana.

On the bypoll for Baroda assembly in Sonipat, dates for which are yet to be announced, Chautala said the JJP and its ally BJP will jointly fight the election and the decision about the candidate will be taken at an appropriate time. Chautala also hit out at the Congress for allegedly trying to mislead farmers on three farm sector ordinances promulgated by the Centre recently.