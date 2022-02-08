Haryana: Won't Tolerate Forced Conversions, State to Bring in Law, Says Minister

The Haryana council of ministers on Tuesday approved the draft of The Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religious Bill, 2022, to be tabled in the upcoming Budget session commencing March 2.

Speaking to News18, Haryana’s Parliamentary Affairs and Education Minister Kanwar Pal said the state government is bringing in the law to prohibit religious conversions. “Those who partake in forced religious conversions will face strict action. The state government keeps getting cases of forced marriages in such cases. Those who change their name (in order to hide their religious identity) and get married will also face action,” he said.

“The state government is proposing a fine and jail term both for these offences,” he added.

The draft was approved in the Cabinet meeting that was chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.