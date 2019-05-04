'Has a Habit of Lying': VK Singh Slams Congress's Claim of Carrying Out 6 Surgical Strikes

Union Minister VK Singh on Saturday shot off an accusation at Congress over their claim of having carried out 6 surgical strikes when the UPA government was in power.The BJP candidate from Ghaziabad in a tweet questioned the claim and demanded proof that the surgical strikes had been conducted between 2008 and 2014."Congress has a habit of lying. Will you please let me know which 'So called Surgical strike' are you attributing to my tenure as COAS," he tweeted referring to his time as the Chief of Army Staff.Congress veteran leader Manmohan Singh had on Thursday said that that multiple air strikes had been carried by the previous Congress-led government."For us, military operations were meant for strategic deterrence and giving a befitting reply to anti-India forces than to be used for vote garnering exercises,” Singh was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.Following criticism over the claim, senior party leader Rajiv Shukla later on Thursday held a press conference in which he listed out six dates when the surgical strikes were supposed to have been carried out.According to Shukla, the strikes included one in 2008, one in 2011, three in 2013 and one in 2014.PM Narendra Modi also added more fuel to the fire during a rally on Friday. "When you have to do it on paper only, or in video games, then whether they (surgical strikes) are 6 or three or 20 or 25, what difference does it make to these people?" he said.