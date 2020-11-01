'Has Any Indian Lost His Citizenship?' PM Blames Opposition for 'Scaring People' on CAA, Article 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused certain opposition parties of "scaremongering" on the issues of Citizenship (Amendment) Act and abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution, apart from the Ram Temple issue.

"When the CAA came, they (opposition) spread the lie that the citizenship of many people will be taken away. Today, about a year has passed. Has any Indian lost his citizenship? They have always proved their selfishness by just lying or scaremongering," the Prime Minister alleged at a public rally at Bagha in Bihar's West Champaran district to woo the voters ahead of the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections.

He said that the opposition similarly indulged in scaremongering over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, while pointing out to alleged statements about "river of blood" in this connection.

"Today, with the cooperation of people in the entire country, a grand Ram temple is coming up in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. But, you must not forget those who were questioning the very existence of Lord Ram," Modi said.

He also accused the opposition of "spreading the lie" that the National Democratic Alliance will abolish reservation for Scheduled Castes and Tribes. "But you know that our government has taken forward reservation for 10 more years," he added.

He again brought up the issue of 'jungle raj' during the RJD rule, claiming that Bihar residents during those days used to scratch their new cars or refused to decorate houses on the outside due to fears of snatchings and looting.

"People themselves scratched new vehicles before exiting automobile showrooms. Quite often, they used to put a dent in their own car while it was still parked in the showrooms," the Prime Minister claimed.

He said that people in the past had to cough up double the extortion amount demanded if they dared to complain about it to police.

The Prime Minister also talked about education of tribal youths, museums for tribal figures, among other issues. He specifically reached out to the Tharu community during his speech.

Modi urged the electorate to vote for NDA candidates in the second phase of the Bihar elections on November 3, apart from all Assembly bypolls in different states.