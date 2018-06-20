Has BJP Lost Another Partner? UP BJP President Calls Ally's MLA a 'Chor'

The rift between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its UP ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) is now out in the open after state BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey termed Kailash Sonkar, SBSP MLA from Ajagara constituency, a “chor (thief)”.Pandey's rant came during a foundation stone unveiling ceremony in Ajagara, where he was with state Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma.A video of the incident has gone viral, wherein, deputy CM Sharma is unveiling the foundation stone and Pandey, who is standing next to him, can be heard saying that the name of the local MLA Kailash Sonkar was not included on the stone as the latter turned out to be a “chor”.Pandey was replying to a question about Sonkar’s name not being present on the stone.Replying to the term used against him, Sonkar said, “They are big people and have the freedom to say what they like against a Dalit like me. I have been on their radar because they think I cross-voted during the Rajya Sabha elections. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will make it clear as to who is a chor and who is honest.”UP cabinet minister and president of SBSP Om Prakash Rajbhar had recently called the BJP MLA from Berriya constituency Surendra Singh a “cycle chor”. The reaction came after Singh had compared Rajbhar to a dog and said that the leader would go join any party which could “lure him with a bone”.Rajbhar has been voicing his dissent with the BJP leadership in the state from time-to-time and has alleged that Dalits, backward castes were being ignored by the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government.