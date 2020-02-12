Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Has Congress Outsourced Task of Defeating BJP to State Parties?' Chidambaram's Tweet Irks Colleague

Delhi Mahila Congress president Sharmistha Mukherjee questioned why the former finance minister was 'gloating' over the AAP's victory 'rather than being concerned about out drubbing'.

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Has Congress Outsourced Task of Defeating BJP to State Parties?' Chidambaram's Tweet Irks Colleague
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. (PTI File)

New Delhi: Delhi Mahila Congress president Sharmistha Mukherjee has questioned her party celebrating the Aam Aadmi Party’s historic win in assembly elections rather than focusing on its own humiliating defeat.

Mukherjee, who is the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, referred to a social media post by veteran leader P Chidambaram, and questioned whether the party has ‘outsourced’ the task of defeating the BJP to smaller parties.

“With due respect sir, just want to know – has Congress outsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties? If not, then why are we gloating over AAP victory rather than being concerned about out drubbing? And if ‘yes’, then we (PCCS) might as well close shop,” Mukherjee said in a tweet.

Shortly after AAP’s victory, Chidambaram, who was also the former Finance Minister of the country, tweeted saying, “AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022.”

This is the second consecutive time that the Congress drew a blank in the 70-member assembly. In 2015 too, the party did not win any seat either. On the other hand, the AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal retained power in the national capital with 62 seats while the BJP won in eight.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram