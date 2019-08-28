Has Rahul's Mindset Changed after Changing Constituency to Wayanad: BJP over J&K Remarks

New Delhi: Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir situation, the BJP on Wednesday said he has "insulted" the country and given Pakistan a "handle" to target India in the United Nations.

Taking a dig, senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar asked if Gandhi's mindset has also changed after a change in his Lok Sabha constituency. Gandhi currently represents Wayanad, a minority dominated seat, in Lok Sabha after losing from his traditional Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Javadekar also demanded an apology from Gandhi and the main opposition party, describing the former Congress chief's remarks, in which he had spoken about reports of violence and death of people in Kashmir, as "most irresponsible politics" the country has witnessed.

Gandhi's tweets on Wednesday, attacking Pakistan and asserting that Kashmir is India's internal issue, were made due to public anger over his earlier comments, he said.

"He has made a complete U-turn not due to his own will but due to circumstances and public pressure," Javadekar said.

The Congress leader's allegations about violence in Kashmir were wrong, Javadekar said, adding that it was made due to that party's "vote bank" politics.

Gandhi has been attacking the government over the Kashmir situation and had said last week that the opposition and the press got a taste of the "draconian administration" and "brute force" unleashed on the people there when they tried to visit Srinagar.

However on Wednesday, he said in a tweet that Kashmir is India's internal issue and slammed Pakistan for instigating and supporting violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prodded on his comments by reporters, Javadekar said his remarks were not about the constituency but its representative.

(With inputs from PTI)

