‘Has TRS Withdrawn SC Plea Against Polavaram Project’? BJP Hits Out at KCR’s ‘Double Standards’

Hyderabad: Launching an attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for adopting double standards on the Polavaram project, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Laxman on Saturday sought to know whether Rao had withdrawn earlier cases filed over the project against Andhra Pradesh.

Expressing concern over submergence of land and displacement of people in the state, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo had earlier protested against the design of the mega irrigation project. His daughter and former MP K Kavitha had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking halting of work on the project as it could submerge the temple town of Bhadrachalam in the state.

Stating that Rao had only raked up the issues during the statehood movement as they served his political interests, Laxman wondered if the petition has now been withdrawn by Kavitha. He also demanded that the chief minister disclose the details of talks with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding sharing of water between the twin Telugu states.

“Has Rao now come to the conclusion that the Polavaram project would not submerge Bhadrachalam anymore?” the BJP chief said, adding that the chief minister should disclose his stand on the key issue immediately.