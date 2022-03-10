Hasanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:BJP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Hasanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Mahendra (BJP), Amar Singh (AAP), Phireram (BSP), Mukhya Gurjar (SP), Suraj (IND), Abrar Ahmad (ASPKR), Kamal Singh (RPD), Omkar (LKD), Vikar Ahmad (VIPA), Abdul Khaliq (NBEP), Aasim Sabri (INC), Angoori (IND), Ahtesham Rza Hashmi (AIMIM).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 73.58%, which is -0.81% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mahendra Singh Khargvanshi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.42 Hasanpur (हसनपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Amhora district of Uttar Pradesh. Hasanpur is part of Amroha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.84% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 316896 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,67,409 were male and 1,49,470 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hasanpur in 2019 was: 893 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,21,722 eligible electors, of which 1,81,849 were male,1,60,879 female and 15 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,07,728 eligible electors, of which 1,65,637 were male, 1,42,073 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hasanpur in 2017 was 64. In 2012, there were 71 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mahendra Singh Khargvanshi of BJP won in this seat defeating Kamal Akhtar of SP by a margin of 27,770 which was 10.89% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.65% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kamal Akhtar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ganga Saran of BSP by a margin of 32,228 votes which was 14.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 42.07% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 42 Hasanpur Assembly segment of the 9. Amroha Lok Sabha constituency. Kunwar Danish Ali of BSP won the Amroha Parliament seat defeating Kanwar Singh Tanwar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Amroha Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Hasanpur are: Mahendra (BJP), Amar Singh (AAP), Phireram (BSP), Mukhya Gurjar (SP), Suraj (IND), Abrar Ahmad (ASPKR), Kamal Singh (RPD), Omkar (LKD), Vikar Ahmad (VIPA), Abdul Khaliq (NBEP), Aasim Sabri (INC), Angoori (IND), Ahtesham Rza Hashmi (AIMIM).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.58%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.39%, while it was 71.72% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Hasanpur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.42 Hasanpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 350. In 2012, there were 303 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.42 Hasanpur comprises of the following areas of Amhora district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Ujhari, 3 Rahra, Panchayats 2 Mohamdabad, 3 Bijora, 4 Dhoriya, 7 Batupura, 10 Shahbazpur Dor, 11 Hasanpur, 15 Deeppur, 16 Sultanpur Mollvi, 17 Machhrai, 18 Kankather, 23 Sateda Ahatmali, 25 Luhari Khadar of 1 Hasanpur KC, Hasanpur Municipal Board and Ujhari Nagar Panchayat of 3 Hasanpur Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Hasanpur constituency, which are: Dhanaura, Naugawan Sadat, Hasanpur, Garhmukteshwar, Syana. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Hasanpur is approximately 717 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Hasanpur is: 28°37’22.8"N 78°17’46.7"E.

