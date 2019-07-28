Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

‘Hasn't Even Run a Municipality': Amit Shah Reveals Reason Behind Elevation of 'Sanyasi' Yogi to CM's Post

Amit Shah said that Yogi Adityanath was chosen for the top job as he was work-oriented and made up for his lack of experience with his work ethic.

News18.com

Updated:July 28, 2019, 3:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
‘Hasn't Even Run a Municipality': Amit Shah Reveals Reason Behind Elevation of 'Sanyasi' Yogi to CM's Post
File photo of Amit Shah and Adityanath Yogi.
Loading...

Lucknow: Home minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday revealed that Yogi Adityanath was chosen for the top job in Uttar Pradesh despite having “no administrative experience” because he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had faith in his abilities.

Speaking at a function in Lucknow, where the UP chief minister was also present, Shah said that Yogi had not run even a municipality as he was a temple head.

“No one had imagined Yogi-ji to be the CM. People called us up & said that he has not even administered a municipality, he has never been a minister, he is a 'sanyasi' and he is being made the CM of such a large state!” Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

The selection of Yogi for the top post had infuriated many as he did not have any administrative experience.

Shah said Adityanath was handed over the reins of Uttar Pradesh as he was "work-oriented" and "made up for his lack of experience with his work ethic".

"People asked me why we were giving him the reins of such a big state. But Modi and I decided to make him Chief Minister as we felt he was determined and capable of hard work and would adapt to all situations. So we handed over UP's future in hands of Yogi-ji. That decision was proven right by him,” Shah said.

Yogi Adityanath was made the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017 after BJP's landslide victory in the state.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram