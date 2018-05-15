Hassan Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Preetham J Gowda Wins

Live Status BJP Preetham J. Gowda Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Hassan (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Hassan district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Hassan Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,06,691 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,02,701 are male, 1,03,403 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.13 and the approximate literacy rate is 85%.JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,196 votes (3.2%) securing 46.78% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 69.57%.JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 16,804 votes (14.98%) registering 46.61% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 71.34%.