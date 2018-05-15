GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Hassan Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Preetham J Gowda Wins

Live election result of 196 Hassan constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Hassan MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 10:27 PM IST
Live election result of 196 Hassan constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Hassan MLA.
Hassan (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Hassan district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Hassan Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,06,691 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,02,701 are male, 1,03,403 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.13 and the approximate literacy rate is 85%.
Live Status BJP Preetham J. Gowda Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP6334841.02%Preetham J. Gowda
JD(S)5034232.60%H.S.Prakash
INC3810124.67%H.K. Mahesh
NOTA9530.62%Nota
AIMEP3780.24%Zareena Taj
IND3660.24%R.G.Sathish
IND2140.14%Mohammed Sharjeel
IND1460.09%Akmal Javeed
BDBRAJP1460.09%Dharmegowda
RPI(A)1060.07%Sathish K.H.(R.P.I. Sathish)
IND990.06%K. J. Jacob
RPS930.06%K.S.Nirvanaiah@Chandranna Kelavathi
SHS820.05%Jenekere Hemanth .C.
LAD640.04%H.A.Nanjegowda Uruf Ashok Rangoli Rayapura

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,196 votes (3.2%) securing 46.78% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 69.57%.

JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 16,804 votes (14.98%) registering 46.61% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 71.34%.

Check the table below for Hassan live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
