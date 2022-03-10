Hastinapur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading

Live election results updates of Hastinapur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Yogesh Verma (SP), Sanjeev Kumar (BSP), Dinesh (BJP), Mamta (BVDAL), Vinod Kumar (AIMIM), Himanshu Siddharth (ASPKR), Archana Gautam (INC), Anmol (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.87%, which is -1.04% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dinesh Khatik of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hastinapur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.45 Hastinapur (हस्तिनापुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. Hastinapur is part of Bijnor Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.88% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 337952 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,83,557 were male and 1,54,373 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hastinapur in 2019 was: 841 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,15,263 eligible electors, of which 1,81,762 were male,1,44,933 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,00,172 eligible electors, of which 1,67,315 were male, 1,32,844 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hastinapur in 2017 was 490. In 2012, there were 873 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dinesh Khatik of BJP won in this seat defeating Yogesh Verma of BSP by a margin of 36,062 which was 16.29% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.92% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Prabhu Dayal Balmiki of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Yogesh Verma of PECP by a margin of 6,641 votes which was 3.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 25.31% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 45 Hastinapur Assembly segment of the 4. Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Satyapal Singh of BJP won the Bijnor Parliament seat defeating Jayant Chaudhary of RLD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bijnor Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Hastinapur are: Yogesh Verma (SP), Sanjeev Kumar (BSP), Dinesh (BJP), Mamta (BVDAL), Vinod Kumar (AIMIM), Himanshu Siddharth (ASPKR), Archana Gautam (INC), Anmol (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.87%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.91%, while it was 61.6% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Hastinapur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.45 Hastinapur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 330. In 2012, there were 318 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.45 Hastinapur comprises of the following areas of Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Hastinapur, 3 Parikshatgarh, Panchayats 7 Tatina, 8 Niloha, 10 Bana, 13 Bhainsa, 14 Mawana Kalan I, 15 Mawana Khurd, 16 Mubarikpur, 18 Sandhan, 19 Dhikoli of 1 Mawana KC, Mawana MB, Bahsooma Nagar Panchayat, Hastinapur Nagar Panchayat and Parikshatgarh Nagar Panchayat of 2 Mawana Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Hastinapur constituency, which are: Meerapur, Khatauli, Sardhana, Kithore, Garhmukteshwar, Dhanaura, Chandpur, Bijnor. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Hastinapur is approximately 723 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Hastinapur is: 29°03’51.8"N 77°58’25.7"E.

