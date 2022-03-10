Hata Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 11 A.M.

Live election results updates of Hata seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Kamalesh (IND), Fanendra (IND), Rabeesh Singh (IND), Amrendra (INC), Mohan (BJP), Ranvijay Singh (SP), Shivang Singh (BSP), Jamshed Alam Beg (JAP), Mahendra (SBSPSP), Monika (AAP), Ranapratap (BSCP), Shailesh Gupta (ASPKR), Shailendra Pratap Singh Alias Himalay (RTORP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.9%, which is -1.14% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Pawan Kumar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.334 Hata (हाटा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Hata is part of Kushi Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.47% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,50,155 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,92,159 were male and 1,57,961 female and 35 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hata in 2019 was: 822 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,81,340 eligible electors, of which 1,92,231 were male,1,60,675 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,25,984 eligible electors, of which 1,78,501 were male, 1,47,477 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hata in 2017 was 92. In 2012, there were 30 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Pawan Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Radheshyam Singh of SP by a margin of 53,076 which was 25.49% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.87% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Radheshyam of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Virendra of BSP by a margin of 16,668 votes which was 9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 30.02% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 334 Hata Assembly segment of the 65. Kushi Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ramapati Ram Tripathi of BJP won the Kushi Nagar Parliament seat defeating Binod Kumar Jaiswal of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kushi Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 25 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.9%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.04%, while it was 56.88% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Hata went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.334 Hata Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 357. In 2012, there were 328 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.334 Hata comprises of the following areas of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Hata, 2 Sukrauli, Panchayats 121 Barawa, 122 Sakhauli, 123 Ahirauli, 124 Lehani, 125 Asana, 126 Turakaha, 127 Khairatwa, 128 Bhaluha, 129 Telgawa, 130 Madhawaliya, 131 Rohua Machhargawa of 3 Bodarwar KC and Hata Nagar Panchayat of 2 Hata Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Hata constituency, which are: Ramkola, Kushinagar, Pathardeva, Deoria, Chauri-Chaura, Pipraich. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Hata is approximately 391 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Hata is: 26°46’22.8"N 83°42’32.0"E.

