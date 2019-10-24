Take the pledge to vote

Hathin Election Results 2019 Live Updates (हथीन): Harsh Kumar of JJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hathin (हथीन) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
Hathin Election Results 2019 Live Updates (हथीन): Harsh Kumar of JJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hathin (हथीन) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Hathin (हथीन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Palwal district of Haryana and is part of Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.88% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.32%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,10,325 eligible electors, of which 1,15,077 were male, 95,248 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,380 service voters had also registered to vote.

Hathin Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
3982
52.69%
Praveen Dagar
JJP
1933
25.58%
Harsh Kumar
BSP
1066
14.11%
Tayub Husain Urf Nazir Ahmed
INC
418
5.53%
Mohammad Israil
INLD
62
0.82%
Rani Devi
NOTA
28
0.37%
Nota
IND
19
0.25%
Jawahar Datt
IND
17
0.22%
Priyankar
AAP
14
0.19%
Yamin Khan
SWAI
11
0.15%
Surender
SHP
7
0.09%
Dinesh Singla

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,86,402 eligible electors, of which 1,01,778 were male, 84,624 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,380 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,48,764.

Hathin has an elector sex ratio of 827.69.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Kehar Singh of INLD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 6372 votes which was 4.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 29.52% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Jaleb Khan of IND won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6473 votes which was 5.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 29.57% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 82. Hathin Assembly segment of Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency. Faridabad Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 76.54%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 81.25%, while it was 76.78 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.71%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 247 polling stations in 82. Hathin constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 174.

Extent: 82. Hathin constituency comprises of the following areas of Palwal district of Haryana: PCs Teharki, Jaindapur, Maheshpur, Aharwan, Khera Sarai and Ratipur of Palwal-I KC of Palwal Tehsil and Hathin Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Hathin is: 28.0507 77.2197.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hathin results.

