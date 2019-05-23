English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hatkanangle Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Hatkanangale): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hatkanangle (हातकणंगले) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
48. Hatkanangle (Hatkanangale) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.28% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.99%. The estimated literacy level of Hatkanangle is 82.77%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Raju Shetty of SWP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,77,810 votes which was 14.90% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SWP had a vote share of 53.68% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Shetti Raju Alias Devappa Anna of SWP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 95,060 votes which was 9.71% of the total votes polled. SWP had a vote share of 49.11% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.00% and in 2009, the constituency registered 67.15% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hatkanangle was: Raju Shetty (SWP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,50,721 men, 7,79,846 women and 37 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hatkanangle Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Hatkanangle is: 16.746358 74.4368793
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हातकणंगले, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); হাতকাঙ্গেল, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); हातकणंगले, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); હટકનાંગ્લે, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ஹத்கனங்களே, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); హాథ్ కనంగలే, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಹತ್ಕನಂಗಲ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ഹത്കനാഗ്ലെ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
Hatkanangle Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BRSP
--
--
Prof. Dr. Prashant Gangawane
VBA
--
--
Aslam Badshahaji Sayyad
SHS
--
--
Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane
BMP
--
--
Madan Vajir Sardar
BHMP
--
--
Raju Mujikrao Shetty
IND
--
--
Aitwade Vidyasagar Devappa
IND
--
--
Anandrao Vasantrao Sarnaik (Fouji Bapu)
SWP
--
--
Raju Anna Shetti
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sanjay Ghanshyam Agrawal
IND
--
--
Dr. Nitin Udal Bhat
IND
--
--
Kishor Rajaram Panhalkar
IND
--
--
Kamble Vishwas Ananda
IND
--
--
Patil Raghunath Ramchandra
IND
--
--
Mahadev Jagannath Jagadale
IND
--
--
Sangramsinh Jaisinghrao Gaikwad
IND
--
--
Vijay Bhagwan Chougule
BSP
--
--
Ajay Prakash Kurane
