Hatkanangle Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Hatkanangale): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Hatkanangle Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BRSP -- -- Prof. Dr. Prashant Gangawane VBA -- -- Aslam Badshahaji Sayyad SHS -- -- Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane BMP -- -- Madan Vajir Sardar BHMP -- -- Raju Mujikrao Shetty IND -- -- Aitwade Vidyasagar Devappa IND -- -- Anandrao Vasantrao Sarnaik (Fouji Bapu) SWP -- -- Raju Anna Shetti NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Sanjay Ghanshyam Agrawal IND -- -- Dr. Nitin Udal Bhat IND -- -- Kishor Rajaram Panhalkar IND -- -- Kamble Vishwas Ananda IND -- -- Patil Raghunath Ramchandra IND -- -- Mahadev Jagannath Jagadale IND -- -- Sangramsinh Jaisinghrao Gaikwad IND -- -- Vijay Bhagwan Chougule BSP -- -- Ajay Prakash Kurane

48. Hatkanangle (Hatkanangale) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.28% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.99%. The estimated literacy level of Hatkanangle is 82.77%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Raju Shetty of SWP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,77,810 votes which was 14.90% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SWP had a vote share of 53.68% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Shetti Raju Alias Devappa Anna of SWP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 95,060 votes which was 9.71% of the total votes polled. SWP had a vote share of 49.11% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.00% and in 2009, the constituency registered 67.15% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hatkanangle was: Raju Shetty (SWP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,50,721 men, 7,79,846 women and 37 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Hatkanangle is: 16.746358 74.4368793Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हातकणंगले, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); হাতকাঙ্গেল, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); हातकणंगले, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); હટકનાંગ્લે, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ஹத்கனங்களே, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); హాథ్ కనంగలే, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಹತ್ಕನಂಗಲ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ഹത്കനാഗ്ലെ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)