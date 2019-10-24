Hatkanangle Election Results 2019 Live Updates (हातकणंगले): Dalitmitra Dr. Ashok Mane Bapu of JSS Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

278. Hatkanangle (हातकणंगले), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Kolhapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Hatkanangle Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.55% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.62%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.51%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,18,076 eligible electors, of which 1,64,729 were male, 1,53,343 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 408 service voters had also registered to vote.

Hatkanangle Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Raju Dilip Waydande IND -- -- Rahul Uttam Patole IND -- -- Prof. Dr. Prashant Dnyaneshwar Gangawane Sir IND -- -- Raju Kisanrao Awale VBA -- -- S. P. Kamble IND -- -- Sandip Akaram Dabade AIMIM -- -- Sagar Namdev Shinde IND -- -- Kamble Pradip Bhimsen TARP -- -- Kambale Kiran Sukumar IND -- -- Awale Shivaji Mahadev INC -- -- Awale Raju Baba Jaywantrao IND -- -- Adv. Tejas Chimaji Pathane BSP -- -- Chandrashekhar Sadashiv Kamble JSS -- -- Dalitmitra Dr. Ashok Mane Bapu LEADING SS -- -- Dr. Sujit Vasantrao Minachekar IND -- -- Dr. Avinash Jaywant Sawardekar NOTA -- -- Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,03,007 eligible electors, of which 1,57,918 were male, 1,45,089 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 408 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,76,770.

Hatkanangle has an elector sex ratio of 930.88.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Minchekar Sujit Vasantrao of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 29370 votes which was 13.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 39.77% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dr Sujit Vasantrao Minachekar of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2004 votes which was 1.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 28.46% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 278. Hatkanangle Assembly segment of Hatkanangle Lok Sabha constituency. Hatkanangle Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 6 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 73.1%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.93%, while it was 70.57 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.83%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 330 polling stations in 278. Hatkanangle constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 315.

Extent: 278. Hatkanangle constituency comprises of the following areas of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra: Hatkanangle Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle, Vathar tarfe Vadgaon, Vadgaon Kasba, Hatkanangle, Herle, Rui, Hupari, and Vadgaon Kasba (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Hatkanangle is: 16.7675 74.3548.

