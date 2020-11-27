'Have All Info on Them, Police Watching': Union Min Repeats BJP's Anti-Rohingya Rhetoric at Hyd Rally

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy at a rally in Hyderabad on Friday reiterated BJP's rhetoric against the Rohingya community here in the run up to the civic polls, saying the police was "regularly monitoring" them. His statement came a few days after Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar came under fire for saying the saffron party would conduct a "surgical strike" against "Rohingyas and Pakistanis" after it wins the post of Mayor.

"We have all the details on Rohingyas. There is a colony of Rohingyas also. Police conduct regular monitoring and at some places their names have been added to the voter's list. In this case, a few police officers were suspended. Some Pakistanis with expired passports are also here," Reddy said.

We've all details on Rohingyas. There's a colony of Rohingyas also. Police do regular monitoring. At some places their names added to voter's list. In this case, few police officers were suspended. Some Pakistanis with expired passports also here: MoS Home G.K. Reddy in Hyd y'day pic.twitter.com/9t751Igbll — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

The BJP is fighting hard and engaging party bigwigs to make the crucial electoral gain in the city, buoyed by its win in Dubbak. It was reported on Thursday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda will arrive in Hyderabad over the next few days to campaign for the party ahead of the December 1 elections. The BJP will also bring Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to bolster its campaign.

"Owaisi was saying yesterday… if Rohingyas are there in Hyderabad, what is Amit Shah doing? After BJP Mayoral candidate wins in this election, BJP will take the responsibility to send away Rohingyas and Pakistanis by conducting a surgical strike on your old city," Kumar had said on Tuesday.

He had added that elections should be held in the city without the presence of "Rohingyas, Pakistanis and Afghanistanis" as voters. According to him, such "elections" were only possible through the saffron party.

"Those trying to win elections with Muslim votes, indulging in appeasement of minorities, claim to be secularists, and the BJP, which supports respecting the sentiments of 80 per cent of Hindus, is dubbed as communal, said Kumar, known for his strong 'Hindutva' views. BJP definitely works for "Hindu dharma" and unity among Hindus, he had said.

The comments of the BJP leader had drawn sharp criticism from TRS working president K T Rama Rao who asked whether Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy would condone the "reprehensible" and "hate filled" comments of his party colleague. Being in power at the Centre, BJP leaders should conduct the surgical strikes on problems like poverty and unemployment, Rama Rao said.

"Do surgical strikes on poverty, corruption and on those who commit crimes on women, not on Hyderabad.Today, for votes and seats they are spoiling the peace and harmony of Hyderabadis," he had said.

Rama Rao appealed to people not to fall prey for such "dirty politics." AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, reacting to the BJP leaders comments, dared the BJP-led NDA government to conduct surgical strikes on Chinese PLA which "occupied Indian Territory." "A BJP leader said if they win Baldia (GHMC) elections, then they will conduct surgical strikes on old city. He (BJP leader) said they will conduct surgical strikes and flush out Pakistanis and Rohingyas.