Have Been Receiving Death Threats from BJP, Says Akhilesh Yadav as Youth Trespasses SP Event
The former UP CM also tweeted a screenshot of a WhatsApp message he received allegedly from a BJP leader. 'A BJP leader has threatened me and I am not going to sit quietly anymore. I have saved the message,' Yadav said.
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Lucknow: The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, in a shocking revelation, on Saturday said he has been receiving death threats of late after a man trespassed security arrangements at an event where he was speaking at in Kannauj.
“A youth barged in while I was addressing the crow. He was caught by the security personnel and handed over to the police. But the threats that I am getting these days are now confirmed,” said Yadav, questioning the police for the security lapse.
The former UP CM also tweeted a screenshot of a WhatsApp message he received allegedly from a BJP leader. The message says, “Bharatiya Janata Party Zindabad, Amit Shah Zindabad, Modi Ji Zindabad, Toti Chor.”
“A BJP leader has threatened me and I am not going to sit quietly anymore. I have saved the message. The BJP should stop sending their workers to my public gatherings, else we will reply in a similar way,” Yadav said.
“I will hold a press conference soon on this issue in Lucknow. A BJP worker had barged into my event today, he could have possibly taken my life. I hope that police will do justice with us,” Yadav added.
