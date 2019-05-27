English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Have Given Responsibility to Someone, Must Keep an Eye on It: Mohan Bhagwat Renews Ram Temple Pitch
Days after BJP's sweeping victory in the Lok Sabha elections, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday stirred the topic of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.
Days after BJP's sweeping victory in Lok Sabha elections, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stirred the topic of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.
Loading...
Udaipur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has renewed the pitch for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya days after the BJP swept to power with a massive majority of 303 in the Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking at an event in Udaipur, Bhagwat said, “Ram ka kaam karna hai. This is our work, so we have to do it ourselves. We have given the responsibility to someone, but will have to keep an eye on it.”
The Ram Mandir formed a major chunk of the BJP’s re-elections pitch in the general elections, despite Election Commission warnings against seeking votes on communal lines. Some of these calls were led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who campaigned for Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna Sahib and sought votes in the name of Ram Mandir and the Triple Talaq bill.
The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue is currently in the hands of a three-member mediation panel which has to submit its report to the Supreme Court by August 15.
The committee is headed by former Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla and comprises two other members — Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Shriram Panchu.
The mediating is taking place at Faizabad, close to Ayodhya.
While those representing the litigants for the temple had resisted the move, the Muslim litigants agreed to mediation as it was not at the expanse of the regular hearing on the batch of petition challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment.
While ordering mediation, the court barred both the print and visual media from reporting on the mediation proceedings.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Speaking at an event in Udaipur, Bhagwat said, “Ram ka kaam karna hai. This is our work, so we have to do it ourselves. We have given the responsibility to someone, but will have to keep an eye on it.”
The Ram Mandir formed a major chunk of the BJP’s re-elections pitch in the general elections, despite Election Commission warnings against seeking votes on communal lines. Some of these calls were led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who campaigned for Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna Sahib and sought votes in the name of Ram Mandir and the Triple Talaq bill.
The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue is currently in the hands of a three-member mediation panel which has to submit its report to the Supreme Court by August 15.
The committee is headed by former Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla and comprises two other members — Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Shriram Panchu.
The mediating is taking place at Faizabad, close to Ayodhya.
While those representing the litigants for the temple had resisted the move, the Muslim litigants agreed to mediation as it was not at the expanse of the regular hearing on the batch of petition challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment.
While ordering mediation, the court barred both the print and visual media from reporting on the mediation proceedings.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BMW i8 Transformed Into Artistic Experiment by Thomas Scheibitz
- Gaming Disorder is Now on The World Health Organization’s List of Diseases
- Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei Insists Europe Will Not Block Them, Even as Donald Trump Urges Them to
-
- ICC World Cup 2019 | England & Afghanistan Seek Winning Momentum in Final Warm-up Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results