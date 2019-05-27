Take the pledge to vote

Have Given Responsibility to Someone, Must Keep an Eye on It: Mohan Bhagwat Renews Ram Temple Pitch

Days after BJP's sweeping victory in the Lok Sabha elections, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday stirred the topic of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

Updated:May 27, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
Have Given Responsibility to Someone, Must Keep an Eye on It: Mohan Bhagwat Renews Ram Temple Pitch
Days after BJP's sweeping victory in Lok Sabha elections, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stirred the topic of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.
Udaipur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has renewed the pitch for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya days after the BJP swept to power with a massive majority of 303 in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at an event in Udaipur, Bhagwat said, “Ram ka kaam karna hai. This is our work, so we have to do it ourselves. We have given the responsibility to someone, but will have to keep an eye on it.”

The Ram Mandir formed a major chunk of the BJP’s re-elections pitch in the general elections, despite Election Commission warnings against seeking votes on communal lines. Some of these calls were led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who campaigned for Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna Sahib and sought votes in the name of Ram Mandir and the Triple Talaq bill.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue is currently in the hands of a three-member mediation panel which has to submit its report to the Supreme Court by August 15.

The committee is headed by former Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla and comprises two other members — Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Shriram Panchu.

The mediating is taking place at Faizabad, close to Ayodhya.

While those representing the litigants for the temple had resisted the move, the Muslim litigants agreed to mediation as it was not at the expanse of the regular hearing on the batch of petition challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment.

While ordering mediation, the court barred both the print and visual media from reporting on the mediation proceedings.


