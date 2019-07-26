Have Moved Out of Official Bungalow Before Deadline, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Scindia, who lost the Lok Sabha election from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, had been staying at the 27, Safdarjung Road bungalow for several years.
File photo of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (PTI)
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said he had moved out of his official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi before the deadline for vacating the house.
Scindia, who lost the Lok Sabha election from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, had been staying at the 27, Safdarjung Road bungalow for several years.
He was an MP from Guna between 2002 and 2019, and the bungalow had been allotted to him after he succeeded his father Madhavrao Scindia.
Scindia told PTI that he had vacated the bungalow on June 21 and has also got a no dues certificate from the government's Directorate of Estates.
Former MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha, as per rules, and the 16th Lok Sabha was dissolved on May 25.
Scindia said he follows rules and had vacated the bungalow well within the deadline.
Later, in a tweet, he also said that he had accepted the May 23 verdict of the people in the general elections and had begun the process of vacating the bungalow soon after that.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Patiala Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon's Film is Easily Forgettable
- Malaika Arora Has This Reaction to Arjun Kapoor Bidding Adieu to His Hats Post Panipat Shooting
- Akshay’s Bachchan Pandey Will Clash With Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas 2020
- Hardik Pandya Shows Off His New 'Lion' Tattoo
- Netflix Introduces Rs 199 Mobile-Only Plan in India: Here's Everything You Need to Know