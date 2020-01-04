Have Never Been Afraid of Getting Trolled and Voicing Social Causes, Says Bengal MP Nusrat Jahan
Nusrat Jahan had been heavily trolled in the social media for wearing vermilion and sporting 'mangalsutra', emblems of Hindu matrimony, at her oath-taking ceremony in Parliament as MP in June last year.
File photo of TMC MP Nusrat Jahan at the Parliament.
Kolkata: Actress-politician Nusrat Jahan has said that she has never been afraid of being trolled and raising her voice for any social cause.
Jahan, a Trinamool Congress MP, had been heavily trolled in the social media for wearing vermilion and sporting 'mangalsutra', emblems of Hindu matrimony, at her oath-taking ceremony in Parliament as MP in June last year.
She was also criticised for taking part in the Rathyatra ceremony of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).
"I have never been deterred by trolls or afraid of getting trolled ... because I do not give trolling any importance," Jahan told PTI.
"I have always stood up for voicing my opinions for any cause... I believe in voicing my opinions on incidents occurring in our society," she said on Saturday. Jahan was accused of not doing anything for Basirhat, which she represents in Parliament, after she greeted people on the Christmas eve.
Slamming the critics, she had tweeted "Re-check your facts.. in the next 3 months my work will show... change doesn't come in a day..politicians or actors are not magicians... anyway.. I celebrate positivity.. obviously you (her critics in social media) don't..!! God bless.. and get some life. Merry Christmas."
On December 29, Jahan had shared a tweet saying, "#ambedkar wrote the constitution. #modi wants to unwrite it", which triggered both praise and criticism by the twitterati.
Asked about her post on Twitter in June 2019 in which she took potshots at those trolling her for sporting 'sindoor' (vermillion) and wearing a saree in Parliament, Nusrat said, "I will always speak for an inclusive India which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion. My stand will never change."
The 29-year-old actress, who had made her debut in Bengali film in 2010, was speaking on the sidelines of special screening of 'Asur', where she is essaying the female lead role.
'Asur' is the first film of Nusrat after she became an MP.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan Consumed Painkillers for Shooting Laal Singh Chaddha Scenes?
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 94 Written Updates: Mahira Sharma Slaps Paras Chhabra
- WhatsApp Will Not Work on These Android, iOS Phones from February 2020
- Priyam Garg's 110 Sets up India U19 Win Over South Africa
- Xiaomi Confirms Smart Camera Issue is Fixed; You Won’t See Someone Else’s Bedroom Now