'Have Never Come Across Such a Petty Prime Minister': KCR Slams Modi
Accusing Modi of dividing people on religious lines, KCR said the BJP raised issues like Pakistan, Hindus and Ram temple at the time of elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Hyderabad: TRS chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday hit back at Narendra Modi for making personal remarks on him and said he had never come across such a "petty" Prime Minister.
Accusing Modi of dividing people on religious lines, he said the BJP raised issues like Pakistan, Hindus and Ram temple at the time of elections.
Addressing a public meeting in Nirmal town, Rao said he had not seen such a "petty" Prime Minister, who makes personal remarks.
"Being a PM, he should talk of policy matters and not make personal remarks," he said.
Addressing a rally in Mahbubnagar last month, Modi had targetted Rao over his belief in astrology. Modi had alleged that Rao was under the influence of astrologers.
"For the BJP and the PM issues like Ram Mandir and Pakistan comes to mind when there are elections. They garner votes by dividing people on the lines of Hindus and Muslims. Is it right to divide people for votes?" Rao asked.
Claiming that successive governments at the Centre have "failed" to make use of resources to develop the nation, Rao, who has been proposing a non-BJP, non-Congress federal front at the Centre, said everyone in the country must come together to build a new India.
"Give us 16 MPs to play a key role in the front at national level," he told the gathering.
The TRS chief further said after June a new Revenue Act offering conclusive title to owners of lands, tribals, revenue lands in plains or other lands will be brought out.
He claimed that there was no such Act in entire country. After the Lok Sabha elections, a government that would be favourable to Telangana would come at the Centre, he said.
