Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Have Seen How Friends are Ignored in Greed for Power: Aaditya Thackeray Attacks BJP

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray also said that no matter how much mud was created, lotus (BJP's poll symbol) will not be allowed to bloom anywhere.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 11:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Have Seen How Friends are Ignored in Greed for Power: Aaditya Thackeray Attacks BJP
File photo of Aaditya Thackeray.

Nagpur: In a veiled attack on the BJP, Shiv Sena leader and first-time MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said he had seen how friends were ignored in the greed for power. He also said that no matter how much mud was created, lotus (BJP's poll symbol) will not be allowed to bloom anywhere.

The Worli MLA was speaking in the Assembly over Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's address to the joint session of the state legislature in November.

"I have seen the greed for power and how friends are ignored for it. No matter how much mud is created, we will not let the lotus bloom anywhere," Thackeray said.

He indicated that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress would ensure that the BJP does not win the forthcoming elections to the civic bodies.

"The GST and notebandi decisions cost the society dearly. We were not even allowed to speak on the issues of demonetisation and its impact on the society," he added.

"We have to gear up to tackle the challenge of climate change and the ban on plastic material was taken keeping that in mind. There are promises made in the Governor's speech and not just 'jumalas' (rhetoric)," Thackeray said.

The BJP and Sena, which fought the Assembly polls in alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. However, the state witnessed a political crisis after the Sena broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.

Finally, the Sena, NCP and Congress came together to form a government headed by Uddhav Thackeray, who took oath as CM on November 28.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram