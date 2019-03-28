LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Have Sought Ticket for Urmila Matondkar from Rahul Gandhi, Says Milind Deora

It is likely that she would be nominated from Mumbai North, as the party has already announced candidates from other four seats in Mumbai which it would be contesting.

PTI

Updated:March 28, 2019, 10:32 PM IST
TV grab of Milind Deora from the exclusive interview to CNN-News18
Mumbai: Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora said Thursday that the city unit of the party has requested the high command to give a Lok Sabha ticket to actor Urmila Matondkar.

Matondkar joined the Congress Wednesday after meeting party president Rahul Gandhi.

Deora, who took charge as the new Mumbai Congress chief, replacing Sanjay Nirupam, said, "We have requested party chief Rahul Gandhi to nominate Matondkar as a candidate."

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan also said that Matondkar's candidature will be declared soon.

Speaking to reporters later, Matondkar said she wanted the politics of hatred which has grown by "leaps and bounds" in the last five years, to end.

The money spent on "trolling and hatred" should have gone into development, she added.
