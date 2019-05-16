English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Have the Guts': Priyanka Dares BJP to Spell Out Stand on Pragya Thakur's 'Godse a Patriot' Remark
Earlier in the day, Thakur kicked up a major row by describing the Mahatma's assassin Godse as a 'deshbhakt' (patriot).
File image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing a public meeting. (Photo Credit: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP for distancing itself from the party's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate and Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's remark describing Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt" (patriot), and dared the BJP to "have the guts" to spell out its stand.
"The killers of Bapu a patriot? Hey Ram! Distancing yourself from your candidate is not enough. Nationalistic luminaries of the BJP, have the guts to spell out your stand," the Congress leader tweeted.
Her remarks came after the BJP distanced itself from the remarks of Thakur.
Earlier in the day, Thakur kicked up a major row by describing the Mahatma's assassin Godse as a "deshbhakt" (patriot).
"Nathuram Godse was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within. Such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections," Thakur told reporters in Bhopal.
Thakur was commenting on the recent remarks of actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan who called Godse the first "Hindu terrorist" of independent India.
"The first terrorist post-Independence was Nathuram Godse, a Hindu. It started from there. He killed Mahatma Gandhi," Haasan had said.
"The killers of Bapu a patriot? Hey Ram! Distancing yourself from your candidate is not enough. Nationalistic luminaries of the BJP, have the guts to spell out your stand," the Congress leader tweeted.
बापू का हत्यारा देशभक्त?
हे राम!
Distancing yourself from your candidate is not enough. Nationalistic luminaries of the BJP, have the guts to spell out your stand.
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 16, 2019
Her remarks came after the BJP distanced itself from the remarks of Thakur.
Earlier in the day, Thakur kicked up a major row by describing the Mahatma's assassin Godse as a "deshbhakt" (patriot).
"Nathuram Godse was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within. Such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections," Thakur told reporters in Bhopal.
Thakur was commenting on the recent remarks of actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan who called Godse the first "Hindu terrorist" of independent India.
"The first terrorist post-Independence was Nathuram Godse, a Hindu. It started from there. He killed Mahatma Gandhi," Haasan had said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Fan Scorecards Redesigned in Anticipation of 500-run Totals
- Parth Samthaan Takes Care of an Ill Erica Fernandes on Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Set
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results