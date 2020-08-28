'Have to Stop Political Epidemic': Mamata Banerjee Says Will Free All from BJP after Assembly Polls

Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday promised to free everyone from BJP after the Assembly polls in the state next year.

Addressing a virtual meet to celebrate the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, Banerjee asked the listeners to not worry about the coronavirus pandemic. "We all are capable of fighting it back. But I would like to tell my youth leaders to fight this political 'mahamari' (epidemic) of the BJP," she said.

"Bengal will liberate people of India from the BJP’s clutches through the 2021 Assembly polls. I am even ready to sacrifice my life for this. Let them put all of us in jail. We are not scared of them. We are not cowards," she said. "Our fight against the BJP will continue for the betterment of the larger section of the society."

Banerjee requested the youth leaders to intensify their movement against the BJP’s atrocities and dirty politics. "I am sure one day TMC will show light and path to the people from the darkness of 'atyaachar' (atrocities) and 'abhichar' (injustice) of BJP," she said.