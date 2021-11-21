Haven’t Decided on Campaigning Against BJP in UP, Says Rakesh Tikait After Repeal of Farm Laws

In the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh elections, Jat leader and the face of farmers’ agitation Rakesh Tikait on Sunday stopped short of openly taking a stand against the BJP, saying that they haven’t yet taken a decision of campaigning against the party in the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Tikait said, “We campaigned against BJP in West Bengal elections, but we have not decided about doing the same yet in UP.”

This comes two days after the Modi government repealed the three farm laws, with the prime minister saying that some farmers and farmer unions had not understood the government’s intent behind the legislations.

On the repeal of the farm laws, Tikait said that “neither Modi ji nor any one else has spoken to us since the withdrawal announcement was made”. “We got to know of the decision only through the media,” he added.

He said that the farm unions are waiting for the government’s move and then take a call on further course of action. “Let govt fulfil our other demands ranging from MSP and others and then we will take a call.”

On the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh, the farmer leader said that BJP’s agenda can be elections, not his. “Elections are still far away. Yogi govt has not delivered for farmers. Let them come up with a farmers’ face and show true commitment to farmers issue,” he further added.

Rakesh Tikait said that PM Modi has been late in repealing laws and that the Prime Minister’s advisors should have advised him before.

Meanwhile, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers unions, will hold a mahapanchayat in Lucknow on Monday to press for law guaranteeing MSP. The gathering, scheduled to be held at Eco Garden in Uttar Pradesh capital, was planned months before Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced repealing the three contentious agri laws.

The SKM, in a press conference held at the Singhu border today, said that protest events will take place as per schedule for the time being. It further added that a meeting will be held on November 27 to decide on the future course of action.

Despite the prime minister’s surprise announcement, farmer leaders have maintained the protesters won’t budge until the three contentious laws are formally repealed in Parliament. They have also indicated the stir for a statutory guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill will continue.

