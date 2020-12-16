'Haven't Given up on Hindutva': Uddhav Reacts to Oppn's Jibe, Announces Fund for Ancient Temples

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP in the state assembly and announced a fund for the preservation of ancient temple. Targeting the BJP, Uddhav said, “this will make you (opposition) understand that we have not given up Hindutva”.

The attack from the Shiv Sena leader came during two-day special session of the Maharashtra Assembly where he touched upon several issues including Maratha quota, a report in the NDTV said.

CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the state government will take up the restoration and preservation of the ancient temples with the aim to promote ancient culture and traditions. The project will be taken in a phased manner and sought cooperation from the opposition in identifying these temples, he said.

Earlier in October, there was a heated exchange of words between the Maharashtra CM and Governor over the reopening of temples. In his letter, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had questioned if Uddhav had turned secular. Uddhav Thackeray had shot back that he did not need a Hindutva certificate from anyone.

Uddhav also responded to former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' charge of ‘undeclared Emergency’ made over the police's action of preventing Maratha quota activists from entering Mumbai. Uddhav responded by mentioning the recent against Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and added that asking the ED to go after those who bring breach of privilege against your favourite people is political perversity.

Sarnaik had earlier submitted breach of privilege notice against journalist Arnab Goswami and actress Kangana Ranaut to the Speaker in September.

"Pratap (Sarnaik) has been called by the ED. His sons have been called by the ED. His grandchild hasn't been born yet or they also would have been summoned by the ED. They may have said as soon as the grand child is born bring the child before us," Maharashtra CM reportedly said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Uddhav said that they should be in Delhi to tackle the farmers' protests.