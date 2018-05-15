Haveri Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Neharu Olekar Wins

Live Status BJP Neharu Olekar Won

Haveri (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Haveri district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Haveri Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,17,107 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,12,543 are male, 1,04,402 female and 7 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.64 and the approximate literacy rate is 75%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 30,208 votes (20.08%) securing 55.24% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 75.82%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 18,066 votes (15.91%) registering 36.17% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 76.45%.