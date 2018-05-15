GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Haveri Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Neharu Olekar Wins

Live election result of 84 Haveri constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Haveri MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:49 PM IST
Haveri (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Haveri district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Haveri Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,17,107 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,12,543 are male, 1,04,402 female and 7 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.64 and the approximate literacy rate is 75%
Live Status BJP Neharu Olekar Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP8656550.74%Neharu Olekar
INC7526144.12%Rudrappa Manappa Lamani
JD(S)30991.82%Dr. Sanjay Dange
NOTA20621.21%Nota
IND10880.64%Basavaraj Nagappa Nagammanavar
BJSC6890.40%Duragesh Guddappa Megalamani
AIMEP3260.19%Babakka B Ballari
IND3190.19%Pradeep Malagavi
IND3080.18%Kalavati Ramappa Chavhan
KJP2470.14%Basavrag Lingayya Teekaehalli
BBKD2390.14%Kenchamma Hanumantappa Naganoor
IND2210.13%D G Madar
RPI(A)1670.10%Renuka Kenchallanavar

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 30,208 votes (20.08%) securing 55.24% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 75.82%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 18,066 votes (15.91%) registering 36.17% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 76.45%.

Check the table below for Haveri live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

