'Having Begun Life as Bus Conductor': AIADMK's Reminder for Rajinikanth After Actor Takes Dig at Palaniswami

A day after Rajinikanth referred to “wonder and miracle” as the reason behind the survival of the Palaniswami government, the AIADMK on Tuesday hit back at the actor-turned-politician.

The AIADMK, in its party mouthpiece ‘Namadhu Amma’, said: “You [Rajinikanth] would not have dreamt to become a Superstar. Having begun your life as a bus conductor.” The article added that Edappadi K Palaniswami was not a reel but “real leader who has won elections and only then got the chief minister’s position”.

The party was miffed by Rajinikanth’s speech on Sunday at an event to celebrate actor Kamal Haasan’s 60 years in Indian cinema.

In a clip that went viral, Rajinikanth said: “Miracles and wonders do happen in politics. Who would have thought that Edappadi Palaniswami would have become the CM? Even after he became the CM, most people said his government would topple in 20 days or one month… some said it won’t last for more than four to five months. But due to some miracle and wonder, he is the chief minister for two years now. Miracles and wonders happened yesterday, they are happening today and they will happen tomorrow too.”

The AIADMK had recently lashed out at both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for their political ambitions and said they would meet a fate similar to that faced by actor Sivaji Ganesan in politics. The attack came after Rajinikanth said there was space for new leadership in the state.

