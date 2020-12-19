Hawala Scam: Digvijaya Hits Back at BJP with 2013 Income Tax Report

Claiming action under hawala scam being undertaken by Shivraj government as a political vendetta, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Saturday accused the then BJP government of similar hawala transactions.

Referring to an Income Tax report of year 2013, Singh speaking to the media in Bhopal claimed that several hawala transactions were recovered by the report and name of senior officer Neeraj Vashisth, then Principal Secretary of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was mentioned in the report.

Money trail was also found links in Gujarat then, alleged Singh.

He added that Congress leaders were subjected to IT raids as Kamal Nath government had exposed various scams including e-tendering scam, Simhastha scam, Vyapam scam and others in 15-months-rule.

“Shivraj himself had admitted in Sanwer poll rally that bringing down Kamal Nath government was required otherwise they (BJP leaders) would got destroyed,” claimed Singh referring to an old video of CM Chouhan in which he had referred to the prevailing scenario prior to the fall of Kamal Nath government.

Singh further claimed that officers posted at Economic Offence Wing who had probed e-tendering scam are now subjected to action on various pretexts.

If these officers are subjected to FIR, whether the state government will lodge FIR on senior officer Neeraj Vashisth for old anomalies, said Singh saying that constitutional body like Election Commission of India needs to exhibit utmost impartiality.

He also claimed that cases of corruption are beyond purview of ECI and officers who had nothing to do with the elections are being punished by ECI. “If such orders are passed, ECI impartiality will be under the scanner,” said Singh.

Alleging that agencies like CBI, ED and IT are being misused by Centre in states like W Bengal, he added that Congress leaders can’t be browbeaten under any circumstances. “We will take this fight to roads, assembly and courts.”

BJP state head VD Sharma hit back saying Digvijaya Singh himself claims that polls are won through management which had been Congress history. Mastermind of the hawala scam is yet to come to fore but Kamal Nath’s nexus should be dismantled, said Sharma.news18

Sources in Mantralaya said that 904 page report on hawala scam prepared by Central Board of Direct Taxes and handed to ECI reached Mantralaya on Friday evening. Two officers of ECI handed the report to Dept of General Administration. It is expected that initially FIRs will be lodged against IPS officers –V Madhu Kumar, Susovan Banerjee, Sanjay Maane and state police service officer Arun Mishra with Economic Offence Wing. Dept of Home, MP is also planning separate action on them. In 2019, IT sleuths had raided 52 establishments of Kamal Nath close aide RK Miglani, then OSD Pravin Kakkad and several others in Bhopal and other cities.