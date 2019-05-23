Hayuliang Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

45. Hayuliang is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Anjaw district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 12,247 voters of which 6,117 are male and 6,130 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Hayuliang, recorded a voter turnout of 85.8%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 87.1% and in 2009, 91.86% of Hayuliang's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kalikho Pul of INC won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 5,770 votes which was 61.64% of the total votes polled. Kalikho Pul polled a total of 9,361 (85.26%) votes.INC's Shri Kalikho Pul won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AITC candidate by a margin of 6790 (74.34%) votes. Shri Kalikho Pul polled 9,134 which was 85.26% of the total votes polled.Hayuliang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: हायुलियांग (Hindi), হাওলিয়াং (Bangla), ஹயுலியாக் (Tamil), and హయులియాంగ్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).