News18 » Politics
2-min read

Hazaribagh Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Hazaribag): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hazaribagh (Hazaribag, हजारीबाग) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:December 23, 2019, 6:08 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
-
-
-

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Hazaribagh Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Hazaribag): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hazaribagh (Hazaribag, हजारीबाग) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

25. Hazaribagh (Hazaribag) (हजारीबाग), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Hazaribagh (हजारीबाग) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Hazaribagh is part of 14. Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.18% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 20.32%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.48%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,83,643 eligible electors, of which 2,01,486 were male, 1,82,156 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Hazaribagh, there are 9542 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 5192 are male, 4350 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 5020 voters in the 80+ age category and 3850 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Hazaribagh Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BSP
--
--
Binod Kumar Singh
PPOI(D)
--
--
Santosh Kumar Mehta
NCP
--
--
Prayag Prasad
JVMP
--
--
Munna Singh
INC
--
--
Dr. Ramchandra Prasad
AIMEIM
--
--
Nadeem Khan
LJP
--
--
Mukesh Kumar
BJP
--
--
Manish Jaiswal
AIFB
--
--
Rameshwar Ram Kushwaha
IND
--
--
Ajeet Kumar Mehta
IND
--
--
Chitranjan Prasad Gupta
IND
--
--
Jailal Kumar
IND
--
--
Prakash Kumar Paswan
IND
--
--
Shakti Kumar Paswan
IND
--
--
Sneh Lata Devi

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,35,843 eligible electors, of which 1,78,991 were male, 1,56,851 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,73,592.

Hazaribagh has an elector sex ratio of 904.06.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Manish Jaiswal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 27129 votes which was 13.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.42% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 9,287 votes which was 6.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.18% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 25. Hazaribagh Assembly segment of Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency. Hazaribagh Parliament seat was won by BJP's Jayant Sinha.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 22 contestants and in 2009 elections 20 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.18%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 60.11%, while it was 53.82% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Phase 3 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 486 polling stations in 25. Hazaribagh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 392.

Extent: 25. Hazaribagh constituency comprises of the following areas of Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand: Hazaribagh police station in Hazaribagh Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Hazaribagh is: 24.0311 85.328.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hazaribagh results.

