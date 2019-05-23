English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hazaribagh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hazaribagh (हजारीबाग) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hazaribagh (हजारीबाग) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
14. Hazaribagh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.22% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.9%. The estimated literacy level of Hazaribagh is 71.33%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jayant Sinha of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,59,128 votes which was 16.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.08% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 20 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Yashwant Sinha of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 40,164 votes which was 5.81% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 31.81% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.69% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53.08% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hazaribagh was: Jayant Sinha (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,12,554 men, 7,06,367 women and 2 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hazaribagh Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Hazaribagh is: 23.8904 85.315
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हजारीबाग, झारखंड (Hindi); হাজারিবাগ, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); हजारीबाग, झारखंड (Marathi); હઝાહીબાગ, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); ஹசாரி பாக், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); హజారీబాగ్, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಹಜಾರಿಬಾಗ್, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ഹസാരിബാഗ്, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Yashwant Sinha of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 40,164 votes which was 5.81% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 31.81% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
Hazaribagh Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BPHP
--
--
Krishna Kumar Singh
BSP
--
--
Vinod Kumar
CPI
--
--
Bhubaneshwar Prasad Mehta
BAZS
--
--
Jagat Kumar Soni
BJKD(D)
--
--
Bhawesh Kumar Mishra
JNC
--
--
Md Mubarak
PPI(D)
--
--
Misbahul Islam
BJP
--
--
Jayant Sinha
Nota
--
--
Nota
AIFB
--
--
Rameshwar Ram Kushwaha
SUCI
--
--
Rajesh Ranjan
JPJD
--
--
Rajni Devi
IND
--
--
Gautam Kumar
IND
--
--
Tekochand Mahto
IND
--
--
Ramavtar Mahto
IND
--
--
Md. Moin Uddin Ahmad
INC
--
--
Gopal Prasad Sahu
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.69% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53.08% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hazaribagh was: Jayant Sinha (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,12,554 men, 7,06,367 women and 2 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hazaribagh Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Hazaribagh is: 23.8904 85.315
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हजारीबाग, झारखंड (Hindi); হাজারিবাগ, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); हजारीबाग, झारखंड (Marathi); હઝાહીબાગ, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); ஹசாரி பாக், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); హజారీబాగ్, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಹಜಾರಿಬಾಗ್, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ഹസാരിബാഗ്, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results