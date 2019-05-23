Hazaribagh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Hazaribagh Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BPHP -- -- Krishna Kumar Singh BSP -- -- Vinod Kumar CPI -- -- Bhubaneshwar Prasad Mehta BAZS -- -- Jagat Kumar Soni BJKD(D) -- -- Bhawesh Kumar Mishra JNC -- -- Md Mubarak PPI(D) -- -- Misbahul Islam BJP -- -- Jayant Sinha Nota -- -- Nota AIFB -- -- Rameshwar Ram Kushwaha SUCI -- -- Rajesh Ranjan JPJD -- -- Rajni Devi IND -- -- Gautam Kumar IND -- -- Tekochand Mahto IND -- -- Ramavtar Mahto IND -- -- Md. Moin Uddin Ahmad INC -- -- Gopal Prasad Sahu

14. Hazaribagh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.22% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.9%. The estimated literacy level of Hazaribagh is 71.33%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jayant Sinha of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,59,128 votes which was 16.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.08% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 20 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Yashwant Sinha of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 40,164 votes which was 5.81% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 31.81% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.69% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53.08% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hazaribagh was: Jayant Sinha (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,12,554 men, 7,06,367 women and 2 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Hazaribagh is: 23.8904 85.315Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हजारीबाग, झारखंड (Hindi); হাজারিবাগ, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); हजारीबाग, झारखंड (Marathi); હઝાહીબાગ, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); ஹசாரி பாக், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); హజారీబాగ్, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಹಜಾರಿಬಾಗ್, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ഹസാരിബാഗ്, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam)