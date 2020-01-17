Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

HC Has Set Aside My Election Not Disqualified Me: AAP Leader Jitender Singh Tomar

The Delhi High Court on Friday set aside the election of Jitender Singh Tomar for giving false declaration regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers for the 2015 Assembly polls.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 8:53 PM IST
HC Has Set Aside My Election Not Disqualified Me: AAP Leader Jitender Singh Tomar
File photo of the former AAP MLA Jitender Singh Tomar.

New Delhi: AAP leader and former Delhi law minister Jitender Singh Tomar asserted that he would file his nomination on Saturday, noting that the High Court has "set-aside" his election not disqualified him.

The Delhi High Court on Friday set aside the election of Tomar for giving false declaration regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers for the 2015 Assembly polls.

"I will file my nomination on Saturday only as decided earlier. The high court has set aside my election not disqualified me," Tomar told PTI over phone.

In 2015, Tomar had contested from Tri Nagar constituency on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket and the party has again fielded him from the seat.

BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg, the runner-up in 2015 polls, had alleged in his plea that Tomar's election had been "materially affected by deliberate concealment, misrepresentation, wrong declaration and wilful suppression of the educational qualification in the affidavit filed along with the nomination form".

