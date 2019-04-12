HC Issues Notices to Telangana Council Chairman, Secy, 4 MLCs in Defection Row

: The Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to four MLAs who switched loyalties to the ruling TRS and sought the merger of the Congress into the TRS in the Telangana Legislative Council.The court notice, issued a day after the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, was sent to the Chairman of Telangana Legislative Council Swamy Goud, it's Secretary V Narsimha Charyulu and the state government.The MLAs served notices are Prabhakar Rao, Santhosh Kumar, Akula Lalitha and Damodar Reddy.Chairman Swamy Goud had previously released a bulletin accepting their merger which created a furore with the Congress taking up the issue legally.Against this move, advocates Malleshwar Rao and Balaji had filed a petition in the high court. They appealed to the court to disqualify the four MLCs for joining the TRS party.The court in its notice has directed the Chairman, secretary and MLAs to provide clarification in four weeks on the controversial issue.The issue has raked up controversy with the Congress party crying foul on the TRS for luring their leaders and suppressing their party. It is to be seen what clarification they will give in the court next month.​