News18 » Politics
1-min read

HD Deve Gowda Asks Regional Parties to Rally Behind Congress to Stop BJP

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda cautioned the regional and secular parties against sitting idle watching the developments in the country.

PTI

Updated:February 9, 2020, 4:06 PM IST
HD Deve Gowda Asks Regional Parties to Rally Behind Congress to Stop BJP
File photo of JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda.

Bengaluru: Senior JD(S) leader and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda has called upon all the regional parties and secular parties to join hands with the Congress and work in tandem to take on the BJP.

Noting that mere speeches would not help, he said the regional and secular parties should enhance their strength politically in the country.

"We all need to join together with Congress and work in tandem with the available strength only then will we be able to stop them (the BJP)," the JD(S) supremo said at a public meeting organised by the party in Hassan district on Saturday.

Gowda cautioned the regional and secular parties against sitting idle watching the developments in the country. "If the small and regional parties do not exercise the powers given by Dr B R Ambedkar to the country, they (BJP) are going to the extent of finishing them up," he said.

Interestingly, the JD(S) patriarch, had in the run-up to the December bypolls to Karnataka assembly said he would not align with the Congress and dubbed it as "not trustworthy."

