HD Devegowda Likely to Win Tumkur, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

As the country awaits the result of the World’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.As per News18-IPSOS survey, JD(S)-Congress combined candidate HD Devegowda may emerge as the winner from the Tumkur Lok Sabha Constituency based in the southern state of Karnataka. He is contesting against Bharatiya janata Party's GS Basavaraj.Muddahanumegowda SP of the Congress is the sitting MP from the Tumkur Lok Sabha Constituency.In 2014 General Election, Muddahanumegowda SP of Congress had defeated GS Basavaraj of the BJP with a margin of 74,041 votes. He obtained 39 per cent of vote share.In 2009 General Election, GS Basavaraj of the BJP had defeated Muddahanumegowda SP of the Congress with a margin of 21,445 votes. He received 36.8 per cent of the overall votes.The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.The final results will be announced on May 23.