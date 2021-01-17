HD Kumaraswamy Accuses Amit Shah of Having Anti-Kannada Attitude

Accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of an anti-Kannada attitude, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday asked him to clarify to the people of Karnataka regarding the local language not finding place on the foundation stone plaque of the RAF unit in Bhadravathi, which he inaugurated. Hitting out at Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his Deputy Govind Karjol for ignoring the same, he said in a series of tweets that those who tolerate insult to the dignity and honour of the land as well as its language were not fit to hold the reins of the state's administration, as he accused them of "betraying" Kannadigas.

Shah on Saturday had laid the foundation stone of a new battalion campus of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) near Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district in the presence of Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Karjol among others. "…the inscription plaque unveiled on the occasion to mark the foundation stone laying is in only Hindi and English.

It clearly shows that Kannada has been ignored though the foundation stone that has been laid in Karnataka," Kumaraswamy tweeted. Stating that it is the responsibility of the centre to show due respect towards the languages of the states as our country has adopted the three-language formula, he said, but violation of such a sensitive norm by the union Home Minister himself is an insult to the Kannada language as well as Kannadigas.

"The behaviour of Mr Shah who has ignored Kannada in the process of providing prominence to English and Hindi indicates an anti-Kannada attitude. It is an insult to the pride of Kannadigas. It is Karnataka that has given land for the Centre's RAF unit," the former Chief Minister pointed out. "It is an unpardonable act that despite getting land from Karnataka for the RAF unit, Kannada has been completely ignored in the foundation stone plaque," he said, adding Amit Shah should clarify to Kannadiagas on the episode of violation of three-language formula in the foundation stone plaque.

The Karnataka government has provided a 50.29-acre land for the headquarters of the 97th battalion of the RAF, the blue dungaree wearing special anti-riots wing of the Central Reserve Police Force. Kumaraswamy said, it is "highly condemnable" that even the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister who were present on the occasion chose to ignore dignity and honour of our land and its language.

"Those who tolerate insult to the dignity and honour of land as well as its language are not fit to hold the reins of state's administration. The act and behaviour of the Union Home Minister, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are nothing but betraying Kannadigas," he added. Kumaraswamy had earlier too had been very critical of the alleged Hindi imposition and discrimination against the people of other languages, especially from the south.

Terming "Hindi Diwas" celebration as an "underhand method" to impose the language on people speaking other languages, he had in September demanded its cancellation. The JD(S) leader had also asked as to how much more people of other languages including Kannadigas have to "sacrifice" in this country for not knowing Hindi.