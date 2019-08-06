HD Kumaraswamy Says He 'Worked Like a Slave' for Congress But Nobody Appreciated His Work

Bengaluru: Over a week after his coalition government collapsed, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said he worked like a “slave” for its coalition partner Congress during the 14-month tenure of his government but his efforts were not appreciated by anyone.

“I had given full freedom to all the MLAs, and even corporation chairmen. For the last 14 months, I worked like a slave for these MLAs and our coalition partner (Congress). Why they are blaming me? I don’t know,” Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The JD(S) leader said he took quick decisions every time MLAs approached him with requests related to their respective constituencies. “Even when MLAs used to come without taking an appointment, I met them. Whatever requests they had for the development of their constituencies, I took decisions on them immediately. What the previous Congress government couldn't achieve, I achieved in 14 months.”

“I’m the happiest person now after vacating the office as a chief minister. But there is a little pain in my heart because nobody appreciated my work,” Kumaraswamy said.

On Saturday, the JD(S) leader had said he wants to "step back" from politics and termed his entry into the field accidental.

"Today's politics is not for good people. Today's politics is filled with infatuation towards caste, hate politics. The way certain feelings are instigated in people by a section, the way youth today are deflecting from their path... can I correct all these things? God will see," Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy also rejected reports that his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy was likely to be the JD(S) candidate from KR Pet, where by-election is necessitated following the disqualification of rebel party MLA Narayanagowda.

Nikhil had tasted defeat during the Lok Sabha polls in the party bastion of Mandya against independent candidate and actress Sumalatha Ambareesh, who was supported by the BJP.

Kumaraswamy resigned as chief minister on July 23 with the 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) coalition government being defeated in the floor test after a spate of resignations by alliance MLAs who abstained from voting.

Following this, the rebels, 14 from the Congress and three from the JD(S), were disqualified by the then Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. The MLAs were subsequently expelled from their respective parties.

Following the collapse of the Kumaraswamy government on July 23, the BJP's BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as chief minister on July 26 and he subsequently proved the majority in the Assembly three days later.

