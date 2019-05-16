HD Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah Engage in Debate on Twitter Over Top Post to Kharge

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's remark that veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge should have been offered the top post long ago has triggered a twitter debate between him and the ruling coalition coordination committee chief Siddaramaiah.Kumaraswamy's statement about Kharge had come at a time when there was growing clamour within the Congress for Siddaramaiah to become Chief Minister once again, resulting in a public spat between the Congress and JDS.Kumaraswamy's comment was even seen as an attempt to checkmate CLP leader Siddaramaiah, who had hinted on his ambition for the top job.In a measured response to Chief Minister's statement, Siddaramaiah Thursday said, PWD Minister and Kumaraswamy's older brother HD Revanna too has the capability for the top job."What Kumaraswamy has said is right. Mallikarjun Kharge has capability not only to become Chief Minister, but even higher position. There are several people in Congress and JD(S) who have the capability to become CM. HD Revanna is also one among them. For every thing time has to come," Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.Kumaraswamy said Kharge should have become Chief Minister was deep from his heart, based on decades old political reality in Karnataka, and giving any political colour to it or analysing by misunderstanding it is "not healthy"."I don't have a shabby interest to get political advantage through this statement.We should not forget that Kharge's personality is something that is beyond party or caste lines," he said in a tweet.Addressing a gathering in Chincholi, Kumaraswamy on Tuesday had said, Kharge should have become the Chief Minister long ago.Kharge could have also become Chief Minister of the present Congress-JDS coalition government, but he said, he will abide by party high command's decision, Kumaraswamy had noted.State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa had Wednesday asked Kumaraswamy to resign immediately and vacate the top post for Kharge.Kharge himself had termed Chief Minister's statement as "election time statement" and out of "affection".This debate about Chief Minister has come amid speculation about the longevity of the coalition government in the state after Lok Sabha poll results on May 23.