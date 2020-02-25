HDK Joins the Beeline for Prashant Kishor, Eyes Poll Strategist for 2023 Karnataka Polls

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy feels that ace election strategist Prashant Kishor will save his party, the Janata Dal (Secular), in the next Assembly elections due in early 2023.

Kumaraswamy, popularly known as HDK, has already held two rounds of talks with Kishor, requesting him to handle the JD(S)’s poll strategy.

Confirming the developments, the ex-CM said that he was confident of Kishor pulling it off for him in the next three years. "We are in touch with Prashant Kishor. He has agreed to help us. He will prepare our election strategy. We will come to power on our own in 2023,” he said.

The JD(S), which ruled the state in alliance with the Congress for 14 months before BJP's BS Yediyurappa toppled it last July, is new to the hi-tech election strategies Kishor is known for.

After a lot of internal pressure on Kumaraswamy and his father, former PM HD Deve Gowda, to modernise the party or perish, they seem to have agreed to hire Kishor to boost its prospects.

So far, there is no timeline and the HDK camp claims that Kishor will soon land in Bengaluru to assess the situation.

The party may also get a facelift before Kishor actually hits the ground.

Kishor has earlier associated with PM Narendra Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the Congress, Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy, the Shiv Sena and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. He is currently associated with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and is likely to work for the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

