1-min read

An 'Unfit' Minister Who Deserves to be Sacked: Rahul on Hegde's Controversial Remarks

Anantkumar Hegde on Sunday had reportedly said at a public event that any hand that touches a Hindu girl 'should not exist'.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
An 'Unfit' Minister Who Deserves to be Sacked: Rahul on Hegde's Controversial Remarks
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde for his controversial remarks about a Congress leader's wife, saying he is "unfit" to be a Union minister and deserves to be sacked.

Hegde on Sunday had reportedly said at a public event that any hand that touches a Hindu girl "should not exist".

Criticised by Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao for his remarks, the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship tweeted, "I shall definitely answer this guy @dineshgrao's queries, before which could he please reveal himself as to who he is along with his achievements? I only know him as a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady."

Rao is married to a Muslim woman.

Reacting to the reported remarks, Gandhi said, "This man is an embarrassment to every Indian. He's unfit to be a Union Minister and deserves to be sacked."

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
