'He Lacks Basic Knowledge': Kerala CM Vijayan Lashes Out at Amit Shah for Comparing Wayanad to Pakistan

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Amit Shah over his controversial remark comparing Wayanad, the second seat of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, with Pakistan, saying that if the BJP president was ‘aware’ of the history of the state and the freedom struggle then he would not have ‘insulted’ the people.Campaigning for Wayanad’s Left Democratic front candidate PP Suneer, the chief minister said, “The BJP president has insulted the entire region. He commented about a meeting held here and said it looks like a meeting in Pakistan. Does Amit Shah know anything about Wayanad? Does the BJP chief has the basic knowledge about what role the people of Wayanad have played in the freedom struggle?”Hitting out at the BJP chief, Vijayan said, “Everyone knows how the Kurichiya tribe of Wayanad stood behind the Pazhashi Raja in the fight against the British Army. If Amit Shah had the knowledge about Wayanad he wouldn’t have compared it with Pakistan and insulted them as he did.”Addressing a BJP rally in Nagpur on Tuesday, Amit Shah had said that Congress President is contesting from such a seat where, when a procession is taken out, “one cannot make out whether the place is India or Pakistan.”Rahul Gandhi who is contesting from Wayanad seat in Kerala in addition to his home turf, Amethi filed nomination from the hilly constituency on April 4 and had held a roadshow where Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League was also a part. Shah was indirectly attacking the Congress for allying with the Muslim League which is a strong player in Northern Kerala.Apart from Rahul, Suneer of CPI and Thushar Vellappally, president of BJP-ally Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BJDS) are the other key candidates from Wayanad.