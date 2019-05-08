English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'He Lives in Our Hearts': Amethi Youth Writes Letter in Blood to EC Against Modi's Remark on Rajiv Gandhi
Manoj Kashyap of Shahgarh in Amethi has written that he was 'traumatised' by the statements of the Prime Minister against Rajiv Gandhi.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi during a recent election rally.
Amethi: A man from Amethi has sent a letter written in blood to the Election Commission, seeking a directive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abstain from making objectionable comments that hurt the sentiments of the people.
Manoj Kashyap of Shahgarh in Amethi has written that he was 'traumatised' by the statements of the Prime Minister against Rajiv Gandhi. He has written that the former Prime Minister lowered the voting age to 18 years, implemented the Panchayati Raj system and brought in the computer revolution in the country.
"Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also praised Rajiv Gandhi in an article," he pointed out. He further writes that for the people of Amethi, anyone who insults Rajiv Gandhi is akin to those who assassinated him.
Kashyap wrote that Rajiv Gandhi lives on in the hearts of the people of Amethi and also the country and the Prime Minister must be directed not to make such remarks against the late leader.
The reference was to the Prime Minister referring to Rajiv Gandhi as ‘Bhrashtachari No 1' in a recent election rally.
Kashyap further said that his letter had no political overtones and he felt emotionally connected to the leader. The letter has been shared on the Twitter handle of Congress MLC Deepak Singh.
स्वर्गीय राजीव गाँधी जी के मोदी के अपमान जनक टिप्पणी पर अमेठी के इस नवजवान ने निर्वाचन आयोग को चुनाव सम्पन्न होने के बाद खून से लिखा पत्र। pic.twitter.com/tEHTLZ1oRN— Deepak Singh (@DeepakSinghINC) 7 May 2019
