English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'He Lost His Life Due to Their Hatred': Ahmed Patel Blames BJP for Rajiv Gandhi's Assassination
The senior leader’s statement comes amid a verbal duel between the parties over the late prime minister.
File photo of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel.
Loading...
Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for targeting Rajiv Gandhi during their election campaigns, saying it was the saffron party that was responsible for the former PM’s assassination.
Taking to Twitter, Patel said: “The BJP backed VP Singh govt refused to provide him with additional security & left him with one PSO despite credible intelligence inputs and repeated requests. Rajiv ji lost his life due to their hatred & is no longer here amongst us to answer the baseless allegations & abuses which are being unleashed on him.”
The senior leader’s statement comes amid a verbal duel between the parties over the late prime minister. On Wednesday, PM Modi accused the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as its "personal taxi" when Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister.
Addressing a poll rally in Delhi, Modi said: “INS Viraat was insulted by using it as a personal taxi. This happened when Rajiv Gandhi and his family was out for a 10-day vacation. INS Viraat was deployed for securing our maritime boundary. But it was diverted to take the Gandhi family which was out for a vacation," Modi said. He also claimed that after picking up the Gandhi family, INS Viraat halted at an island for 10 days.
His allegations came just a day after he received flak for calling Gandhi “corrupt No.1”, with academicians and opposition leaders saying the prime minister lowered the dignity of his office by making such comments about a former prime minister, who was no longer alive.
Taking to Twitter, Patel said: “The BJP backed VP Singh govt refused to provide him with additional security & left him with one PSO despite credible intelligence inputs and repeated requests. Rajiv ji lost his life due to their hatred & is no longer here amongst us to answer the baseless allegations & abuses which are being unleashed on him.”
Abusing a martyred Prime Minster is the sign of ultimate cowardice— Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) 9 May 2019
But who is responsible for his assassination ?
The BJP backed VP Singh govt refused to provide him with additional security & left him with one PSO despite credible intelligence inputs and repeated requests
Rajiv ji lost his life due to their hatred & is no longer here amongst us to answer the baseless allegations & abuses which are being unleashed on him— Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) 9 May 2019
The senior leader’s statement comes amid a verbal duel between the parties over the late prime minister. On Wednesday, PM Modi accused the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as its "personal taxi" when Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister.
Addressing a poll rally in Delhi, Modi said: “INS Viraat was insulted by using it as a personal taxi. This happened when Rajiv Gandhi and his family was out for a 10-day vacation. INS Viraat was deployed for securing our maritime boundary. But it was diverted to take the Gandhi family which was out for a vacation," Modi said. He also claimed that after picking up the Gandhi family, INS Viraat halted at an island for 10 days.
His allegations came just a day after he received flak for calling Gandhi “corrupt No.1”, with academicians and opposition leaders saying the prime minister lowered the dignity of his office by making such comments about a former prime minister, who was no longer alive.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- SpiceJet Offers Business Class Seats on Boeing 737 Acquired from Jet Airways, Discounts Upto 40 Percent
- Amidst Wedding Rumours With Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Says 'Not in the Zone to Get Married'
- Harry Kane's Words At Halftime Inspired Tottenham's Glorious Champions League Comeback
- Nature Loving Pune Professor Has Lived All Her Live Without Electricity at Home, Here's Why
- PUBG Mobile Players Alert as Apex Legends Mobile is Confirmed by EA: Release Date, Crossplay And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results