Shubra Ghorui, a middle-aged woman, who threw shoes at the arrested former minister of West Bengal Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata, said she was fed up seeing the TMC leader making a fortune by cheating people. The BJP, meanwhile, hailed Ghorui as “Mahishasurmardini” and a symbol of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “venal” establishment.

Chatterjee, who was arrested in school jobs scam case by the Enforcement Directorate, was brought to ESI Hospital at Joka in Kolkata for a medical examination on Tuesday. When the suspended Trinamool Congress leader was being escorted out of the hospital here by ED officials, Ghorui made an attempt to throw her shoes at the former minister. However, the footwear flung by the woman missed Chatterjee.

Calling the woman “Mahishasurmardini”, BJP’s IT department chief and co-incharge West Bengal Amit Malviya said that she will bring down Mamata Banerjee.

“This woman, who hurled a slipper at Partha Chatterjee, symbol of Mamata Banerjee’s venal establishment, and walked back barefoot is the symbol of Bengal’s resistance against TMC’s oppressive regime. She is Mahishasurmardini in the true sense, who will bring down Mamata Banerjee…,” he tweeted.

This woman, who hurled a slipper at Partha Chatterjee, symbol of Mamata Banerjee’s venal establishment, and walked back barefoot is the symbol of Bengal’s resistance against TMC’s oppressive regime. She is মহিষাসুরমর্দিনী in the true sense, who will bring down Mamata Banerjee… pic.twitter.com/nmfGWRiAiv — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 2, 2022

As per the Hindu mythology, Goddess Durga is also referred as “Mahishasuramardini”, a name she gained after skilling demon Mahishasura.

Shubra Ghorui is a resident of Amtala, South 24 Parganas which is not far from the Joka ESI Hospital. She came to the hospital on Tuesday for a health check-up. Her husband works in a local plywood factory and the couple has a daughter who is studying at a higher secondary level. Her neighbours said that she does not have any political affiliation.

“I have come here to hit (Partha) Chatterjee with my shoes. I cannot think that he has built apartment after apartment, and accumulated so much cash when people are roaming on the roads without any job. After cheating people he is travelling in AC cars. He must be dragged with a rope. I will walk back home barefoot. It is not only my anger but that of lakhs and lakhs of people of West Bengal,” Ghorui had said, according to news agency PTI.

During searches at various properties of Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee so far, around Rs 50 crore in cash along with gold bars and ornaments have been seized.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here