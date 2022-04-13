'He Must Not be Given so Much Importance': Maha Dy CM After Raj Thackeray's 'Ultimatum' Over Loud Speakers on Mosques

A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum of sorts to the state government, reiterating his demand for the removal of loudspeakers on mosques, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the MNS supremo “must not be given so much importance".

“Raj Thackeray must not be given so much importance, when the right time comes, I’ll surely answer on it, I’ve the answer for every question," Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said on Raj Thackeray’s ultimatum over loudspeakers in mosques.

Raj Thackeray on Tuesday batted for the Uniform Civil Code, stressed the need for controlling population growth and also reiterated his demand that loudspeakers on mosques be removed, giving an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to act before May 3.

If the Shiv Sena-led state government did not remove loudspeakers from mosques before May 3, MNS workers will play the Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques, Thackeray said, adding that this was not a religious but a social issue as loudspeakers cause nuisance to everybody.

Advertisement

Responding to criticism that he used to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but softened his stance after receiving an Enforcement Directorate notice, Thackeray denied that his political stand kept changing.

Thackeray said if the BJP government took any wrong decision, he will not hesitate to criticize it again.

He also sought to know why the ED raided the family members of NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar but not Pawar’s cousin Supriya Sule.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.